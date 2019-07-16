Girl Scouts launches 42 new badges for members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — On Tuesday, July 16, Girl Scouts of the USA in partnership with Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas introduced 42 new badges exclusively for girls in grades K–12 that will now allow them to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world.

The badges are said to enhance the organization’s current girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventuring in the snow or mountains to learning how to use coding to solve problems they care about. The organization’s programming has long promoted independent decision making, which ultimately works to help girls develop and build confidence in their leadership ability while challenging themselves to move beyond their comfort zones.

The new badges include:

• 12 Outdoor High Adventure badges, designed for girls to explore nature and experience exciting outdoor adventures like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rock climbing, and tree climbing—giving them the confidence to support one another, take healthy risks, and spend dedicated time in nature.

• 18 Coding for Good badges, which not only teach girls the basics of coding but also detail how every stage of the coding process provides girls with opportunities to use their skills for good.

• Nine Cybersecurity badges, through which girls learn about the inner workings of computer technology and cybersecurity and apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day.

• Three Space Science badges, through which girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it, properties of light, and inspiring careers in space science

