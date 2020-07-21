Girl Scouts release 24 new badges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girl Scouts – Diamonds and Girl Scouts of the USA announces 24 new badges designed to help girls practice leadership in automotive engineering, STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, and civics, many of which remain male-dominated.
The new Girl Scout badges include:
- Entrepreneurship (grades K–12). Girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset as they engage in age-appropriate exercises that help them create and pitch a product or service that solves a problem. They build their own business plan and think about topics like production, cost, profit, marketing, and competition. Three in four of today’s girls are interested in becoming an entrepreneur, but more than half also say they need more support in this area; these badges are designed to fill the gap.
- STEM Career Exploration (grades 2–8). Girls explore their career interests and connect them to STEM fields that can help them address the pressing issues of our time and change the world. The IF/THEN® Collection, a free, downloadable digital asset library of real-life women in STEM, is an integral component of the badges.
- Automotive Engineering (grades K–5). Girls learn about designing, engineering, and manufacturing vehicles, as well as the future of mobility. They design their own vehicles, test prototypes, learn about design thinking, create their own assembly line manufacturing process, and more. Only 13% of engineers are women, underscoring the need for these badges which will introduce more girls to the field.
- Civics (grades K–12). Girls gain an in-depth understanding of how local, state, and federal government works, preparing them to be voters, activists, and even political leaders. They research laws and how they are created, voting, and the electoral college, the representation of women in government, and more. Just 24% of eighth-graders are proficient in civics, and only two in five American adults can name the three branches of U.S. government, highlighting the need for these badges.