GIRLS Act expansion heads to governor’s desk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers want to give the attorney general the power to sue schools for violating a recent ban on transgender girls playing in girls sports.

The state house voted to expand the GIRLS Act yesterday.

The measure now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

A conference was held today by the Human Rights Campaign to further the conversation on recent legislation which affects the LGBTQ+ community.

Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president said, “I want to make sure I’m clear to all of those who are trying to erase us, our community is not going anywhere, we will never stop fighting for our lives or our futures.”

David says these bills also have promoted a wave of transgender hate and says he believes 2021 is on track to be the deadliest year for transgender individuals.