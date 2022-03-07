SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If laughter is the best medicine, Arkansas Children’s Northwest has found the perfect ambassador.

Two years ago, a young Farmington girl suffered a stroke while playing with her family. But thanks to quick actions and continued care, her home is now filled with joy.

Kross Seward’s laughter spreads throughout the house.

“She is living her best life in first grade,” Kross’ mom, Lindsey Seward says.

Her positivity shining, even talking about her latest injury.

“We were practicing getting on the school bus and if there was an emergency, we were practicing getting out the back and I fell down and broke my arm,” Kross says.

Arkansas Children’s Northwest helped patch it up. But that must’ve felt like a cakewalk compared to what happened two years ago.

“They were outside with their dad, working. He was mowing and they were picking up sticks to have a bonfire that night,” Lindsey says.

Then, Kross collapsed. Her dad rushed her to ACNW.

“I hear the nurse say, ‘stroke alert’ and I’m like, she’s five. She’s not having a stroke. Five-year-olds do not have strokes,” Lindsey says.

Kross was flown to Little Rock and was in the hospital for a month.

“I never knew the side other than kinda working there,” Lindsey says.

Kross’ mom knew ACNW provided excellent care. She’s a nurse there. But now she sees it from a parent’s perspective.

“The care that it brings that normally we would’ve had to go to Little Rock for and just the delay in care in getting to Little Rock, we don’t have to worry about that,” Lindsey says.

Kross’ stroke was likely caused by a virus. She underwent seven rounds of chemo and is now doing oral chemo to reboot her immune system.

“She does occupational therapy. She does physical therapy. She works with an amazing team here in Northwest Arkansas,” Lindsey says.

“They’ve helped me a lot,” Kross says.

“What have they helped you do?” Lindsey asks. “Get better,” Kross answers.

A girl with few words but that smile says it all.