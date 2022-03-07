Today marks our 7th annual Give Kids a Miracle telethon raising money for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

For kids like Dash Thompson having a resource like ACNW closer to home has made a big difference in his level of care.

Check out Dash’s story in the video above and click the link here to find out more information about our telethon.

You can donate right now! You can scan the QR code on your screen to give online or text “ACNW” to 51555.

Thanks to a generous donor, for every dollar you give before 10:30 tonight, a matching dollar will benefit Arkansas Children’s Northwest, up to $5,000!