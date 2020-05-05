GivingTuesdayNow to help local nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local nonprofits have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but you can help in a big way.

Tuesday (May 5) is #GivingTuesdayNow, which is a day to help these organizations.

With organizations working to help different causes including children in need, animals, and people battling addiction, there are several ways to help.

Nicole’s House in Rogers is one-year, transitional program for women coming out of addiction.

Founder, Sandra Warmack started the nonprofit in honor of her daughter Nicole who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2012.

Warmack said the organization has been able to help 22 women in a little over two years, with 17 still sober.

With the pandemic, Warmack said some of the women have been laid of from work and the nonprofit had to cancel its annual fundraiser. But she said support from the community is important to ensuring the women are functioning members of their community.

“It’s so encouraging to these women because they see that they can actually make it on their own,” Warmack said. “That they can have jobs, pay their rent, and can stay free of addiction.”

Warmack said the goal is to raise $6,000 which would cover about a month of operations.

In Bentonville, Autumn’s ReRide Youth Ranch is a nonprofit with a unique mission to help both kids and horses.

Co-founder, Rebecca Christians started the nonprofit after her daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2002.

The ranch pairs kids with special needs, who are struggling with mental health or behavioral issues, with rescued horses.

Christians said the ranch was set to open in June, but the coronavirus may change that plan.

“I have a lot of kids that have been just waiting for summer to get here so they can come back and be with their horse and their mentor.”

Christians said the goal is to raise $5,000 this #GivingTuesdayNow. The money will go toward caring for the horses.