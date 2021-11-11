Global impact of Arkansas rice production to be featured on PBS show ‘Good Roots’ on November 12

“Good Roots” host Lauren McCullough (left) speaks with Kelly Robbins, executive director of Arkansas Rice, about the history and economic impact of the crop in a new segment premiering Friday, Nov. 12, on Arkansas PBS.

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As another rice harvest draws to a close, the PBS show “Good Roots” travels to Eastern Arkansas to explore the crop’s history, its economic impact and its future.

The latest segment will air during “Arkansas Week,” on Friday, November 12, at 7 p.m. on Arkansas PBS and livestream at myarpbs.org/watchlive.

An estimated 510 million tons of rice are consumed around the world each year, and Arkansas is the top producer in the United States, according to a press release from Arkansas PBS.

Arkansas is a global leader of rice production, exporting 9 billion pounds per year to more than 25 countries.

Segments focus on the real stories of rural life, while addressing relevant topics like agriculture, health care, the economy, technology, policy and more. Additional information is available at myarpbs.org/GoodRoots.