Gloria Steinem to participate in moderated Q&A at University of Arkansas on November 10

FILE – Gloria Steinem at the 2019 Women’s Media Awards in New York in this Oct. 22, 2019 file photo show. Steinem has won the Princess of Asturias Awards’ annual prize for communication and humanities. It praised 87-year-old Steinem’s long career in journalism, her bestselling books and her dedication to feminism since the 1960s. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gloria Steinem, American journalist, political activist and feminist, will take part in a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series on Wednesday, November 10, at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Tickets will not be required to enter the event, but face coverings will be required while inside the Faulkner Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees to the event will be allowed to park in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage or in Lot 44 on the north side of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The garage is located at 380 N. Stadium Drive, across from Razorback Stadium.