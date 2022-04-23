ROGERS, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Families around Northwest Arkansas supported the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County on April 22 by running in the Cherishing Children Glow Run 5K in Rogers.

The races began with a 400-yard dash for kids called the Superhero Dash where kids dressed up as their favorite superheroes.

The money raised helps the Children’s Advocacy Center provide on-site counselors, advocates, nurses, and interviewers for victims of child abuse.

“The Children’s Advocacy Center really pulled us together and we decided that we wanted to bring our kids out, and come out and support it, and have our children be a part of it,” volunteer Amanda Johnston said.

“Our Glow Run is in the month of April which is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and so it’s a great way to spread awareness and get people involved,” said Melanie Halbrook, director of education for Children’s Advocacy Center.

Each year, the CAC helps hundreds of children who were victims of abuse through services like forensic interviews and counseling sessions.