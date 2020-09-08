‘Golden Girls’ reboot for charity features all-Black cast

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Iconic sitcom “The Golden Girls” is being re-imagined with an all-Black cast for a good cause.

Tracee Ellis Ross will play Betty White’s character “Rose;” Regina King will take on Bea Aruther’s “Dorothy;” Sanaa Lathan will play “Blanche,” originally played by Rue McClanahan; and Alfre Woodard plays Estelle Getty’s “Sophia.” Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the episode, and Lena Waithe will host the event.

Ross even advertised the show on her verified Instagram account.

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on “Zoom Where It Happens,” but you’ll have to sign up in advance.

The episode will spotlight and support Color of Change, which is the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.