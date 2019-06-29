Golf event swings to fight deadly child phenomenon







ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The sixth annual ‘Tee Off For Taylor’ Golf Tournament is happening Saturday, June 29, at Shadow Valley Country Club in Rogers.

The tournament is between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and an evening reception will be hosted at the country club clubhouse from 7-11 p.m. Tickets for the evening event are $100 each.

The event brings awareness to one of the most traumatic situations one could ever experience: a sudden unexplained death of a child (SUDC).

Dr. Wes Shelton and his wife Ella lost their 14-month-old son Taylor in June 2013.

There are still no answers as to how Taylor died. He is one of hundreds of children who have died due to the rare SUDC.

To help cope with their deep grief, the Taylor McKeen Shelton Foundation was created to spread awareness of this unexplained phenomenon.

Taylor’s foundation has raised more than $800,000 toward the SUDC Foundation, which promotes, supports and advocates those impacted by SUDC, a news release states.

Jennifer Heiges, spokesperson for Taylor’s foundation, said the SUDC Foundation serves 900 families in more than 18 countries.

Heiges also said about 400 children in the U.S. died during 2018 because of SUDC.

During 2017, 389 children died, according to the SUDC Foundation.





