Golfers to wear yellow to raise money for pediatric care programs at Walmart NWA Championship

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sunday at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G is all about helping kids through Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

It is being designated as Play Yellow Sunday which is an initiative of professional golfer Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara.

It raises money for pediatric care programs. Spectators will notice players and caddies wearing yellow ribbons and wristbands.

“Every dollar that’s raised goes to buy things like beds of different sizes for kids, new ECMO machines, all the way down to a heart monitor bracelet,” said Becca Evans, development officer for Arkansas Children’s Northwest. “Pretty much anything the kids need here in Northwest, it all stays here.”

Spectators can participate as well by wearing yellow out on the course for the final round.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers