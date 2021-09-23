Golfers to wear yellow to raise money for pediatric care programs at Walmart NWA Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sunday at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G is all about helping kids through Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

It is being designated as Play Yellow Sunday which is an initiative of professional golfer Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara.

It raises money for pediatric care programs. Spectators will notice players and caddies wearing yellow ribbons and wristbands.

“Every dollar that’s raised goes to buy things like beds of different sizes for kids, new ECMO machines, all the way down to a heart monitor bracelet,” said Becca Evans, development officer for Arkansas Children’s Northwest. “Pretty much anything the kids need here in Northwest, it all stays here.”

Spectators can participate as well by wearing yellow out on the course for the final round.