FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas True Vision Children’s Homes (ATVCH) will host its 2nd Annual Golfing for Kids Golf Tournament on October 3 at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith.

According to a press release, River Valley Chevy Dealers is the presenting sponsor. Last year’s tournament raised over $90,000 for these children.

ATVCH is a not-for-profit Arkansas corporation affiliated with Family Ministries. The proceeds from this tournament are used to support this ministry, which cares for abused and neglected children.

This includes the Maggie House in Charleston and the Young Homes in Fort Smith, which provide both emergency and long-term foster care services.

Frank Hug, who is affiliated with the River Valley Chevy Dealers, said “we are aware that the Maggie House and Young Homes have provided critically needed 24/7 emergency and long-term foster care to over 500 abused and neglected children and proud to be the presenting sponsor. This organization works with DHS to help keep sibling groups from being split up and placed in different homes around the state whenever possible.”

The River Valley Chevy Dealers include Orr, Rhodes, Hug, Blue Ribbon, Whitson-Morgan and Bob Rogers Chevrolet. Other major sponsors at the time of this article are First National Bank of Fort Smith, ArcBest, Burton Pools and Spas, Riverside and Boyd Metals.

The Golfing for Kids four-person scramble will include morning and afternoon flights, a catered lunch, a silent auction and prizes and awards presented after the last afternoon flight.

Lunch is being provided by Gusano’s Pizzeria and is sponsored by Stephens Natural Resources. There are also numerous Hole and Friend Sponsorships, but some are still available for those interested in helping children.

Registration fees for a team of four are $600. Individual registration is $150. Anyone who registers to play in the tournament online at www.atvchgolf.com will receive a free one-year subscription to Golf Digest. All players will receive a SWAG Bag.

Cash prizes are available for the two teams with the lowest scores in the tournament, with the same prizes for the second flight, so everyone has a chance to win. There are Hole-in-One Prizes for all five par 3’s with the top prize being a Chevy Truck as well as guaranteed awards for Longest Drive for men and women and a Closest to the Hole contest. A putting contest is open to all players for only $20 for a chance to win $500 cash.

Schedule of Events

A.M. flight:

7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.—Registration

8:00 a.m.—Shotgun Start

Lunch for both AM and PM Flights

P.M. Flight

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.—Registration

1:30 p.m.—Shotgun Start

Registration may be made online at atvchgolf.com. Teams and players may also register by emailing Kevin Keefner at kkeefner@westphalinvestments.com or by calling him at 479-783-2792.

For more information about ATVCH or sponsorship opportunities, call or text Bob Moody at 479-926-0794. You can also learn more about ATVCH by visiting www.arkansastruevision.com.