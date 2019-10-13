Golftoberfest 2019 held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas golfers came together for a cause on Saturday.

Golftoberfest 2019 aims to fund scholarships for low-income single parents to create brighter futures through education.

The event benefits the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. The organization works to help single-parent families become financially stable and independent, by providing direct financial assistance to low- income single parents who are pursuing a career-related course of study to gain employment to meet the basic needs of their families.

Similar to a traditional tournament, four-person teams played 18 holes with a shotgun start on Saturday at the Gator Golf mini-golf course.

Win or lose, all participants walked away with a goodie bag, t-shirt, and the satisfaction of knowing they helped the Northwest Arkansas community.