Good Day NWA: 92nd Annual Academy Awards Recap

Watch as we recap the big winners and favorite moments from the Oscars.



The 92nd Academy Awards aired Sunday, “Parasite” sweeping up the wins with Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture.

Joaquin Phoenix snagged Best Actor, Brad Pitt winning his second Oscar but first acting statue for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress while Renee Zellweger picked up her second Oscar for her role as Judy Garland.

A few favorites moments of the night included James Corden and Rebel Wilson in their “Cats” costumes. Chris Rock and Steve Martin hit the stage and threw all kinds of shade. There were also a lot of musical performances including Janelle Monae kicking off the awards and a big surprise performance from Oscar winner Eminem.

What were your favorite moments?

