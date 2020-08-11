Good Roads are Safe Roads campaign kicks off in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many Arkansans now share a new appreciation for being outdoors because of the pandemic.

And with the added traffic, both on foot and wheels, it is important for everyone to know how to share the road.

The Good Roads are Safe Roads campaign officially kicked off in Bentonville today.

It’s a partnership between the Walton Foundation and non-profit organization Arkansas Good Roads Foundation hoping to improve road safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike.

“Arkansas is a beautiful state. In the Delta, in the Ozarks, there are so many good opportunities to ride bikes. We need to work together to help drivers understand bicyclists better and to help bicyclists understand the driver better,” Said Joe Quinn, executive dir. of Arkansas Good Roads Foundation.

The initiative will help educate the public on both new and long-standing laws like the bicycle safety law enacted in 2019.

Which makes it legal for cyclists to treat stop lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.