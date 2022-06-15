CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas PBS show “Good Roots” will profile Ja’Dayia Kursh, who became the state’s first Black Rodeo Queen in 2017.

Kursh shares her journey, and how she spends her time advocating for diversity and mentoring a new generation, in the latest segment of “Good Roots” premiering Friday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. during “Arkansas Week” on Arkansas PBS and live-streaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

Kursh gained her title in 2017 and since then, she has spent her time advocating for diversity and “ushering in a new generation of black participants to an industry that’s been slow to change.” She has also started Ag For Kids, an organization she created to help kids learn about where their food comes from and agrarian lifestyles. It’s her passion to mentor a new generation of agricultural enthusiasts.

“Good Roots,” produced in partnership with Arkansas Farm Bureau, seeks to “shine a light on Arkansas’s rich rural culture and communities,” according to a press release. Segments focus on the real stories of rural life, while addressing relevant topics like agriculture, health care, the economy, technology, policy and more.

The segment airs the second Friday of each month during “Arkansas Week.” Additional information is available at myarpbs.org/GoodRoots.