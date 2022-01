FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Good Samaritan Clinic in downtown Fort Smith is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests on January 14 from 3-5 p.m.

According to a post made on the clinic’s Facebook page, the tests are distributed on a first-come/first-serve basis while supplies last.

The clinic asks people to enter the clinic parking lot from 7th Street to help with traffic flow.