Good Samaritans, detective honored in Bentonville for saving officers life

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people in Bentonville are honored December 12 after their quick actions saved the life of a Benton County sheriff’s lieutenant.

Misty Van Hooser, Howard Allen, and Det. Alison Nguyen were presented with the Citizens Life Saving Award.

The award stems from their heroic actions after a car accident in Bentonville this September.

The sheriff’s office says Allen, Van Hooser, and Nguyen stopped Lt. Charles Wells from bleeding out after a car pulled into traffic in front of the lieutenant’s cruiser on I Street.

“When he turned toward me, I remember seeing the extent of his injuries,” Allen said. “He needed a little more help than what was going on. I’m glad I was there at the right time.”

The sheriff also pointed out that these three were not the first people to drive by, but they were the ones who stopped to help.