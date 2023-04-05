SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new high school for adults to get their diplomas is coming to Northwest Arkansas. The Goodwill Training and Education Center is expected to open in May in Springdale.

It will have a program for adults to get their diploma and “The Academy”, a licensed trade school. Goodwill of Arkansas says its goal is to address the need in Arkansas for an educated workforce and to remove barriers for people wanting to get an education.

“When a student comes to us, it doesn’t matter if they failed school or if school failed them. We provide transportation assistance, we have a drop-in center so that students who have children have a place for the child to be while they’re in class,” said Brian Marsh, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

The sessions last eight weeks, four days a week, and you can pick between a morning or afternoon schedule. Both the high school and trade school are currently accepting enrollment applications.