LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill’s Transitional Employment Opportunity program is expanding in Northwest Arkansas.

According to Goodwill, the TEO program is designed to help people formerly incarcerated or arrested find work.

A press release from the company says the service has expanded to 17 locations across the state, including an additional 11 since December 2021. Two of those locations are in Rogers on Dixieland Road.

The new Arkansas locations are Batesville, Bryant, Conway (Oak St.), Conway (Sanders Rd.), El Dorado, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Little Rock (Markham Park Dr.), Paragould, Rogers (N.Dixieland Rd.) and Rogers (S. Dixieland Rd.)

The original Arkansas locations are Fayetteville (M.L.K. Blvd.), Fort Smith (S. 74th St.), Jonesboro Little Rock (Scott Hamilton Dr.), Pine Bluff and Springdale.

“Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is committed to improving educational and employment opportunities across the state. One way we are doing this is by providing training and services to individuals reentering society after incarceration,” said Goodwill Industries of Arkansas President & CEO Brian Marsh. “Our Transitional Employment Opportunity program has proven to significantly reduce recidivism and provide a pathway towards success. ”

The release says the program graduated 42 people from the 16-week training in the last fiscal year. In the first eight months of the 2023 fiscal year, the program graduated 78.