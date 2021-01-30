Goodwill helps Northwest Arkansans find work

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Since people are in need of career services more than ever due to the pandemic, Goodwill has expanded it’s career services online.

Those in need of work can still get help building their resume and looking for jobs in the area.

Part of the new expansion will also have tools for Arkansas businesses who are looking for more employees.

Goodwill Career Services of Northwest Arkansas official Tammy Jones says program workers strive to help people find jobs.

“Once you complete a course through our academy our program specialist can help you look for work. They’ll stand by your side all the way through it,” Jones says.

For more information on the courses or to get involved locally, visit the Goodwill jobs training website.