LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Goodwill of Arkansas has a new vice president of education and training.

Darrick Williams

Darrick Williams will be in charge of the Goodwill training and education centers across the state. One of those centers recently opened in Springdale.

“I’m thrilled to have Darrick join our team,” said Sr. Vice President and Chief Mission Officer Edie Stewart. “He will be a valuable addition to GIA and the leadership team due to his vast experience and knowledge of education in Arkansas. Darrick will be instrumental in expanding our educational services across the state beginning with the upcoming opening of GTEC – Springdale.”

Prior to joining Goodwill, Williams was with the Arkansas Department of Education. He also spent time as a teacher in Little Rock.