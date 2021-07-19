Goodwill plans hiring event for Northwest Arkansas locations

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill is planning a hiring event for its stores across Northwest Arkansas on July 22.

According to a news release from the company, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, 5252 W. Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

Goodwill is hiring keyholders and sales associates for their Springdale, Rogers, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Siloam Springs locations, according to the release.

The release says full time and part time positions are available. Interviews will be conducted on site.

For more information, contact Courtney Fischer at (479) 927-0114 or at CFischer@GoodwillAR.org.

