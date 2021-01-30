Goodwill searches for owner of memory box donated in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas shared a post on Facebook Friday of a memory box donated to the company’s Bella Vista store in hopes of finding its original owner.

The box reportedly, “contained some very special items belonging to a child who had passed away.”

The print on the box reads “Precious baby Phillips,” with a date of 11-23-01.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas’ Facebook Post says information suggests the child was born at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Anyone who has information on the box or its owners can contact the Goodwill store in Bella Vista at (479) 295-7345.

