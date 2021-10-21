Goodwill survey shows Americans planning Halloween celebrations amid pandemic concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill says three in four Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

According to results from Goodwill’s annual Halloween Survey, the most popular ways people plan to celebrate include giving out candy to trick-or-treaters (41%), wearing a costume or dressing up (34%), decorating their homes (34%) and attending a party (either in-person or virtually) with family or friends (24%).

While many people plan to partake in traditional Halloween activities this year, safety concerns about COVID-19 loom over the season. A majority of Americans (73%) say overall safety concerns due to the pandemic will have some impact on their Halloween plans this year. Most say their plans will be affected a lot (32%) or somewhat (29%), while 12% feel their plans will be impacted a little.

Roughly two-thirds of adults indicate their Halloween plans will be impacted to some extent by concerns about unvaccinated family members, friends or neighbors (67%) and/or the inability of children ages 12 and younger to get vaccinated (65%).

The Goodwill Halloween Survey found that costumes based on pop culture trends or characters from TV, movies, video games or books are the most popular among respondents planning to dress up this year at 28%. Classic costumes, such as witches, ghosts, zombies or werewolves were also a favorite at 25%, along with unique, one-of-a-kind costumes (24%).

Two-thirds of adults who prefer homemade costumes say they go online for ideas. The most popular media platforms for finding costume inspiration are:

Pinterest (32%)

YouTube (31%)

Facebook (22%)

Instagram (20%)

TikTok (15%)

For more information and a fact sheet with additional Goodwill Halloween Survey results as well as to explore costume ideas, and DIY décor and makeup tutorials, visit GoodwillAR.org.