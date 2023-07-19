SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Adults now have a new way to get a high school diploma or even learn a new skill.

The Goodwill Training and Education Center opens on July 19 in Springdale. The center is for people looking to get their high school diploma or further their education by earning industry certifications.

Organizers say there are more than 300,000 Arkansas residents without a diploma, with more than 40,000 in Northwest Arkansas.

“These individuals are underemployed,” said Brian Marsh, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. “They don’t have the opportunity for sustainable wages, so it’s an opportunity for them to get trained up and earn more money and have a better life.”

The school has a capacity for 350 students, and 60 are already enrolled. School starts July 31.