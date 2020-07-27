Goodwill urges donors not to donate military medals, materials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas urges donors not to donate military medals and other items like dog tags, draft papers, and service ribbons.

Goodwill said out of respect for the service members’ sacrifices, to protect his/her personal information and to prevent cases of stolen valor, it does not sell these items.

According to a press release, every effort is made to locate the service member or his/her family.

“You see these medals and ribbons and imagine the incredible stories behind them,” said Public Relations Manager Kerri Nettles. “We want to honor the men and women who lived those stories by keeping the items safe and cherished.”

If you find military medals and other items Goodwill encourages you to contact a local military nonprofit or your local VFW for assistance, as many of these items contain sensitive personal information.