Goodwill urges donors not to donate military medals, materials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas urges donors not to donate military medals and other items like dog tags, draft papers, and service ribbons.

Goodwill said out of respect for the service members’ sacrifices, to protect his/her personal information and to prevent cases of stolen valor, it does not sell these items.

According to a press release, every effort is made to locate the service member or his/her family.

“You see these medals and ribbons and imagine the incredible stories behind them,” said Public Relations Manager Kerri Nettles. “We want to honor the men and women who lived those stories by keeping the items safe and cherished.”

If you find military medals and other items Goodwill encourages you to contact a local military nonprofit or your local VFW for assistance, as many of these items contain sensitive personal information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers