Goodwill will host free digital skills training classes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Job search websites say nearly every job requires a basic understanding of computers, and many involve advanced computer skills.

Goodwill is offering free computer certification classes.

These online courses, powered by Google, range from beginner to automation and programming.

Goodwill’s Kerri Nettles said the classes give people the opportunity to find jobs in a high demand field of work.

“There’s so many people in Arkansas that are not, they’re either not employed or underemployed. They really need these skill sets in today’s working environment. It’s hard to find a job that doesn’t require some type of computer knowledge,” she said.

Click here to apply.

