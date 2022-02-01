FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Google Search is releasing a brand new feature with a focus on assisting survivors of domestic abuse, according to a press release.

Starting today, when people in the U.S. search for information related to domestic violence on Google, they will see a box at the top of the search results displaying the contact information for The National Domestic Violence Hotline—with direct access to its phone and chat services.

According to Google, “this will help those in crisis get the information they need fast, as quick access to support is essential for survivors.” The Hotline is the only national, 24-hour domestic violence hotline providing life-saving resources and personalized safety planning via phone, online chat and text.

Services are free and confidential, and provided in English and Spanish through bilingual advocates and in more than 200 other languages through interpretation.