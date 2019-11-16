Google partners with health care system, raising questions over patient privacy

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is working with large health care system Ascension. The partnership is intended to use artificial intelligence to find patterns that could help doctors, but some are concerned about privacy and protecting patients’ sensitive health information. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) — Google has announced it’s partnering with a non-profit health care company to modernize patient data, causing some concern over privacy.

Ascension, a faith-based non-profit health system, is working with Google to manage its patient data in 21 states including Arkansas, according to its website.

Data will be moved to the Google Cloud platform and its productivity software to G Suite, to help Ascension’s doctors and nurses more quickly and easily access relevant patient information.

That could be as simple as tracking when patients refill a prescription.

Kevin Metcalf, Washington County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, says big tech companies having access to sensitive personal information is a balancing act because no company is immune to a data breach.

“People have to decide where they are in this balance. How much privacy are you willing to give up in order to get the benefits of science, and the benefits of big data analysis?” he said.

In a blog post, Google says it work with Ascension adheres to industry-wide regulations, like HIPAA, and will have strict guidance on data privacy, security and usage.

Information will not be used to sell ads.

This isn’t the first time Google has been stepped into the health care space.

It recently announced a deal to buy Fitbit.