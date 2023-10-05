FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library will have a range of workshops for patrons to attend this October for the annual True Lit Festival.

From Oct. 14 through the 26, the library will have workshops to help emerging creatives find publishers, offer poetry readings, art classes, and more.

The series ends with the Guinness world record holder and widely known author R.L. Stine. The free event will be first come first serve and will have a capacity limit of 650. The “Goosebumps” author will be signing books at the end.

Learn more about R.L. Stine stopping by Fayetteville and the other events below:

True Lit: Basics of Screenwriting – Finding Your Structure

Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m.

Ann Henry Board Room

Dive into some of the screenwriting basics with Raelyn Munneke, president of the NWA Screenwriters Collective. She will offer approaches to structure to help writers get started and unstuck when the inevitable block happens.

Registration is required.

True Lit Author Talk: Kat Robinson – “The Great Arkansas Pie Book”

Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m.

Ziegler Reception Room

Join author and food historian Kat Robinson for a discussion of her latest book, “The Great Arkansas Pie Book.” A pie tasting of selected recipes from her book will also be distributed during the discussion. Books will be available for sale and signing following the event.

True Lit: Publisher & Agent Pitch Sessions

Saturday, October 14, 1 p.m.

Walker Community Room

Join us for an opportunity to pitch your work to literary agents and publishers. Writers may sign up for an individual one-on-one session with the publisher or literary agent of their choice. Pitches are verbal and are limited to 10 minutes.

Registration is required.

True Lit: Self-Publishing Panel Discussion

Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m.

Walker Community Room

Participants will hear a panel discussion about self-publishing with several local self-published authors.

True Lit: Exploring the Mysteries of Self Through Metaphor with Poet Laureate of Arkansas Suzanne Underwood Rhodes

Monday, October 16, 5 p.m.

First Security Bank Board Room

Poet Laureate Suzanne Underwood Rhodes will lead a poetry workshop discussing how representations from nature correspond with aspects of the innermost self where desire, fears, hope, sadness, regrets, and all the other emotions and impulses reside. Rhodes will share several of her poems, and participants will also do a short writing exercise.

Registration is required.

True Lit Author Talk: An Evening with Neal Shusterman

Tuesday, October 17, 6 p.m.

Walker Community Room

True Lit welcomes award-winning novelist Neal Shusterman, the New York Times bestselling author of over thirty novels for children, teens, and adults. Several of his works are currently in development for TV and film adaptations. Pearl’s Books will be onsite to sell books, and a signing will follow the presentation. This event is first-come, first-served with a capacity of 650.

True Lit: Narrative Fundamentals with Daniel José Older

Wednesday, October 18, 6 p.m.

Walker Community Room

New York Times bestselling author Daniel José Older will discuss his experience as a writer and explore the basic elements of story – character, context, craft, and conflict. Participants will learn the strategies for taking their narratives to the next level, touching on deeper concepts of craft and thematic structure. Writers and fans of Older’s work will enjoy this presentation.

Registration is required.

True Lit: Distinguished Reader Ladee Hubbard

Thursday, October 19, 7 p.m.

Walker Community Room

The Arkansas International and the University of Arkansas Program in Creative Writing & Translation are proud to present their Fall 2023 Walton Distinguished Visiting Writer, acclaimed novelist Ladee Hubbard. She is the author of two novels – “The Talented Ribkins” which received the 2017 Hurston-Wright Legacy Award for Debut Fiction and the 2018 Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, and “The Rib King” which was named one of the most important books of 2021 by Time Magazine. Books will be available for sale and signing following the event.

True Lit Author Talk: Sidney Thompson – “The Forsaken and the Dead”

Sunday, October 22, 2 p.m.

Walker Community Room

Sidney Thompson, author of the historical fiction Bass Reeves trilogy, is celebrating the latest installment, “The Forsaken and the Dead.” The first two books have been adapted for the Paramount+ miniseries “Bass Reeves.”

True Lit: Horror Writing Workshop with Andrea Rogers

Monday, October 23, 6 p.m.

Walker Community Room

Join us for a horror writing workshop with Andrea Rogers, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and author of “Man Made Monsters.”

Registration is required.

True Lit: Creative Commons for Writers & Creators

Tuesday, October 24, 6 p.m.

Ann Henry Board Room

This workshop will teach you about Creative Commons (CC) licenses, which allow you to give others permission to use, share, and adapt your creations in the ways you choose. Learn how to apply CC licenses to your work and how to find CC-licensed material created by others.

True Lit: Literary Yoga

Wednesday, October 25, 10:30 a.m.

Art & Movement Room

Put a literary twist into your yoga session with instructor Dana Dever. This class merges the motion of yoga with short, literary readings to relax your mind.

True Lit Author Talk: An Evening with R. L. Stine

Thursday, October 26, 6:30 p.m.

Event Center

Author of the internationally bestselling Goosebumps series, R.L. Stine has been writing horror stories and scaring young readers for over thirty years. The Guinness Book of World Records cited Stine as the bestselling series author in history, and he will be at FPL discussing his long career. Pearl’s Books will be onsite to sell books, and a signing will follow the presentation. This event is first-come, first-served with a capacity of 650. ASL interpretation and CART captioning will be provided.