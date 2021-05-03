Goshen boil order lifted

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The boil water notice issued issued April 29 for Goshen has been lifted, according to the city of Fayetteville.

The affected water main has been repaired, water pressure has been restored, and an adequate disinfectant level has been established throughout the water distribution system. The city has completed a bacteriological survey, which shows that the water is now safe to drink.

Contact the City of Fayetteville Water and Sewer Division at (479) 575-8386 with any questions.