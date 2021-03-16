Goshen emergency crews rescue man after fall in woods

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Goshen Fire Department

GOSHEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews in Goshen rescued a fisherman who had fallen in the woods on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fisherman who had fallen in the woods near a river.

Crews hiked with equipment to the man for a quarter mile and packaged him in a stokes basket before carrying him to the ambulance, according to the post.

“This is a good reminder that we respond to a wide variety of calls, not just house fires,” the Goshen Fire Department said in its post. “Rescues like this would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteers and the support they receive from the members in our community.”

