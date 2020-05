LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” Finding a COVID-19 testing site in Arkansas just got a lot easier for you.

The state has launched a new website with an interactive map that tells you the closest facility you can go to be tested.

Gov. Hutchinson has set a goal of testing 60,000 Arkansans by the end of this month.

He said he expects this new resource to help increase the number of people being tested.