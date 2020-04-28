Gov. announces plans to reopen state parks as early as May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson announces plans to reopen state parks in May.

On May 1, camping for in-state residents with RVs will be allowed, the governor said in a press conference.

Camping will open for Arkansas residents with self-contained RVs.

There will be a contactless check-in and check-out.

In terms of future uses, food services, retail establishments, parks, marinas, and rental equipment at state parks, they will open two weeks later on May 15.

Cabins, lodges, and Rent-a-RV facilities will also open on May 15, according to Gov. Hutchinson.