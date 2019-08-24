Gov. Asa Hutchinson expanding access for those in crisis

More people have quicker access to the professional assistance they need

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said state leaders expanding access to mental health services for those in need of drug-addiction counseling.

During 2017, there were 31 drug addiction counselors in the state. The number of counselors increased to 207 within one year. That is a 567 percent increase.

Additionally, the number of behavioral health sites in the state has increased from 253 to 311, which allows those with drug addiction issues to have faster access to the assistance they need.

In 2017, state leaders transformed Medicaid coverage. The goal was to expand counseling for drug addiction and provide faster access to mental-health services.

Recently, DHS launched a helpline for those with mental-health and drug addiction issues.

Several Crisis Stabilization Units have opened across the state. A person in a mental-health crisis has the option of going to one of these rather than being jailed, Hutchinson said.

” Our goal is to help Arkansans who are in distress to navigate their obstacles rather than add to their load with an arrest record or leave them to face their trouble alone,

