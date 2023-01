LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives a farewell message to the people of Arkansas on Jan. 9 ahead of Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s inauguration on Jan. 10.

In a video posted to social media, Hutchinson said he has confidence in Sanders’s success and wishes her well.

Hutchinson also thanks the people for the support he received during his time in office and discusses some of the work he has done while in office.

Watch the message in its entirety here.