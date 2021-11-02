Gov. Asa Hutchinson to represent Arkansas in Israel as part of transportation summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson will represent Arkansas in Israel at The Prime Minister’s SMART Mobility Summit.

The annual event allows business leaders and policymakers to discuss the future of transportation.

Hutchinson will speak at the summit, discussing a 2019 pilot program for autonomous vehicles in Arkansas as well as the aerodefense industry.

More than 5,000 people from 40 different countries will be in attendance.

This is the governor’s first time overseas since the start of the pandemic.

