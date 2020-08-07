Gov. asks for CARES Act funding for emergency leave for school employees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers, if you catch the coronavirus on the job you could be paid for the time you need to spend in quarantine.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking for $20 million in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 emergency leave for school employees.

If approved, it’ll allow teachers and support staff to take up to two weeks of paid leave if they need to quarantine for COVID-related reasons.

“We know that there’s going to be a positive case in the school, we know that because of that we might have to have a staff person that has to quarantine and so we don’t want that to come out of their ordinary leave or their pocket,” Hutchinson said.

“The $20 million is an estimate, we tried to estimate high because we certainly do not know the level of outbreaks that we could have but we want to be prepared,” Secy. Johnny Key said.

The CARES Act steering committee still needs to approve this proposal.