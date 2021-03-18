Gov. Hutchinson activates 20 Arkansas National Guard members to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday that he has activated 20 members of the Arkansas Air and Army National Guard to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations in four public health regions around the state.

“These four teams will administer the vaccines in rural areas, which will reduce the load for medical professionals who are dealing with COVID-19 as well as their regular health care concerns,” Governor Hutchinson said. “This deployment will accelerate our efforts to contain COVID-19 in Arkansas.”

Each team will include two medics and two personnel to handle logistics and documentation.

The teams will serve Arkansans with clinics in Marianna, Prescott, West Memphis, and Fort Smith, according to the release from Hutchinson’s office on Thursday.

“With the assistance of the National Guard, we can better reach rural and remote Arkansans with vaccinations that protect our communities and state from COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero. “The ADH Local Health Unit staff has been working hard to provide vaccination clinics to their areas, and this assistance will allow them to do that more efficiently while continuing to provide other critical services to Arkansans.” 

