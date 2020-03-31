Gov. Hutchinson address unemployment office problems

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many of you are coming to us with stories of filing for unemployment in the last couple of weeks and running into problems.

Some say the online application portal does down, the listed phone number results in hangups or seemingly endless lines at pop-up local unemployment offices.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed these concerns Tuesday, March 31 in his daily press briefing.



“We’ve had 10s of thousands that have successfully gotten through and filled out claims. I know it’s frustrating, but they’re working on it every day, but it’s a challenge,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said the state has brought in 20 to 30 new staff members to man the phones and new IT systems were installed the handle the load.

He said in-person services will still be offered, but he still wants to limit people going to the offices.