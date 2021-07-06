Gov. Hutchinson addresses rising number of COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is losing ground in the battle against COVID-19, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

He says the state was winning the fight in April when cases, hospitalizations, and new deaths remained low.

But three months later, numbers are going back up.

Hutchinson says it’s because of the Delta variant.

A chart the governor presented during his weekly media briefing shows the breakdown of variants of concern in Arkansas week by week since the end of may.

More than half of the cases last week were caused by the Delta variant.

“The good news is the vaccine is effective against all of those variants including the Delta variant,” Hutchinson said.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant accounts for more than 1 in 4 cases in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers