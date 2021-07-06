Gov. Hutchinson addresses rising number of COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is losing ground in the battle against COVID-19, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

He says the state was winning the fight in April when cases, hospitalizations, and new deaths remained low.

But three months later, numbers are going back up.

Hutchinson says it’s because of the Delta variant.

A chart the governor presented during his weekly media briefing shows the breakdown of variants of concern in Arkansas week by week since the end of may.

More than half of the cases last week were caused by the Delta variant.

“The good news is the vaccine is effective against all of those variants including the Delta variant,” Hutchinson said.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant accounts for more than 1 in 4 cases in the U.S.