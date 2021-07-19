Gov. Hutchinson adds Community COVID Conversations dates, includes stop in Siloam Springs

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson will continue his series of Community COVID Conversations next week which will include a stop in Siloam Springs on July 30.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the new dates and cities are:

  • Monday, July 26, 2021
    11:30 am – Mountain Home
  • Tuesday, July 27, 2021
    11 am – Dumas
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
    6 pm – Heber Springs
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
    11 am – Siloam Springs

“It’s critical we continue to have these discussions around Arkansas to ensure people have the facts and science behind these vaccines,” Hutchinson said. “The testimony from local health care professionals, community leaders, and former COVID patients has been beneficial in combatting misinformation.”

