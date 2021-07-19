Gov. Hutchinson adds Community COVID Conversations dates, includes stop in Siloam Springs

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson will continue his series of Community COVID Conversations next week which will include a stop in Siloam Springs on July 30.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the new dates and cities are:

Monday, July 26, 2021

11:30 am – Mountain Home

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

11 am – Dumas

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

6 pm – Heber Springs

Friday, July 30, 2021

11 am – Siloam Springs

“It’s critical we continue to have these discussions around Arkansas to ensure people have the facts and science behind these vaccines,” Hutchinson said. “The testimony from local health care professionals, community leaders, and former COVID patients has been beneficial in combatting misinformation.”