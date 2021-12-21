Gov. Hutchinson announces ‘ARHOME’ health care initiative approval

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his Tuesday, Dec. 21 press conference that his “Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me” program has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The health care initiative aims to provide health coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans.

According to Hutchinson, the program will use Medicaid funds to purchase coverage through qualified health plans.

It will continue to work with CMS on Life 360 Homes, which will focus on maternal health, mental health and addiction services, and improved delivery of health care in rural parts of the state.

The focus of the program will continue to be implementing a greater emphasis on improving health outcomes, the governor said.

