LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.

Hutchinson said on Twitter that TikTok’s data collection practices create a national security risk.

“TikTok’s data collection practices create a national security risk, and we will continue to ensure our state’s data remains secure,” Hutchinson said.

A memorandum to all state employees from DIS Director Jonathan Askins from Dec. 8 states TikTok is not to be used on state-owned and issued devices and it can not be used on any devices connected to the state network unless it is for an authorized law enforcement or security purpose.

The memorandum mentioned FBI Director Christopher Wray’s warning to citizens about the usage of TikTok regarding the app’s capture of sensitive personally identifiable information, as well as the FBI calling the app a risk to national security.

The memorandum was sent on the same day Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a ban on TikTok for all Oklahoma state employees.

“Maintaining the cybersecurity of state government is necessary to continue to serve and protect Oklahoma citizens and we will not participate in helping the Chinese Communist Party gain access to government information,” said Stitt.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Arkansas and Oklahoma follow Texas, Maryland, and South Dakota in banning TikTok from state-owned devices since Nov. 29.

The governors of each state cited cybersecurity concerns as the reasons for the bans.