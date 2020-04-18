Gov. Hutchinson announces Economic Recovery Task Force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the creation of the Economic Recovery Task Force, chaired by business leader and philanthropist Steuart Walton.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Governor Hutchinson detailed the task force’s mission to recommend a strategy on re-opening the economy after evaluating specific industries.

Established by Executive Order 20-20, the task force will include 27 leaders from the private sector and public agencies who will examine the impact COVID-19 had on the state.

Members of the task force are:

Steuart Walton, Runway Group (Chair)

Wes Ward, Department of Agriculture

Mike Preston, Department of Commerce

Stacy Hurst, Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism

Ted Thomas, Public Service Commission

Randy Zook, Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce

Sylvester Smith, National Federation of Independent Business

Joey Dean, Associated General Contractors of Arkansas

Annemarie Jazic, Dillard’s Inc.

Charlie Spakes, Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association

Montine McNulty, Arkansas Hospitality Association

Kelly Eichler, Indoor Recreational Facilities

Deke Whitbeck, Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation

Lance Taylor, Arkansas Activities Association

Hunter Yurachek, University of Arkansas

Shannon Newton, Arkansas Trucking Association

Charles Frazier, Rock Region METRO

Lorrie Trogden, Arkansas Bankers Association

Dr. Sonny Tucker, Arkansas Southern Baptist Convention

Bishop Gary Mueller, Arkansas Conference of United Methodists

Bishop Michael Mitchell, African Methodist Episcopal Church 12th District

Dr. Richard Abernathy, Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators

Andy Goodman, Arkansas Independent Colleges and Universities

Andrea Henderson, Arkansas Association of Community Colleges

Dr. Chuck Welch, Arkansas State University System

David Wroten, Arkansas Medical Society

Bo Ryall, Arkansas Hospital Association

Governor Hutchinson selected Steuart Walton to head the committee saying, “Steuart’s Arkansas roots run deep, and he knows and loves the state. He is engaged in the hospitality, manufacturing, and retail industries. He understands the needs of small business. He is engaged in philanthropy across Arkansas. He is the perfect choice to lead this task force to help restore our economy.”

On Friday, Governor Hutchinson set May 4th as the date he hopes to begin to ease restrictions on businesses in the state.