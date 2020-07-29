Gov. Hutchinson announces new ammo factory coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fiocchi of America, the U.S. subsidiary of an Italian-based ammo manufacturer, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday.

The company will employ 85 “highly-skilled” Arkansas workers, Hutchinson said.

“I hope that this is a partnership that will lead to future growth down the road. The firearms industry is important to our state,” Hutchinson said. “Ammunition is a key part of that, and Fiocchi will be making ammunition right here in Arkansas that will be world class in terms of quality.”

Hutchinson said Fiocchi would spend $15 million to modernize its facilties.

“In Arkansas, we consider the firearms industry an essential industry, and we don’t close down essential industries. We stay open for business here in this state, and the firearms industry is a critical part of that,” the governor said.