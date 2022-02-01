LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced eight National Guard teams will be deployed across the state at various state trooper headquarter locations to assist with the upcoming winter weather.

Gov. Hutchinson cites previous ice storms as reason for pre-deploying the soldiers. He also announced he has signed an executive order, allowing $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts.

“I encourage everyone to look at your travel plans and minimize those,” Gov. Hutchinson said. He also urges families to have an emergency supply kit, in case of a severe ice event leading to being stranded.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Dave Parker stressed that Arkansans should stay home for the next 48-72 hours unless they need to get out.

Parker says this will give ARDOT time to get out and clear the roadways. He also said ARDOT’s equipment has been prepared over the past few days and they are “as ready as we can be.”

Parker added, “be patient with us, stay home if you can, and we’ll get the job done.”