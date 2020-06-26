Gov. Hutchinson announces Rob Finley as new Game and Fish Commissioner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Mountain Home businessman Rob Finley as a member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

He replaced Chairman Ken Reeves.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the appointment and introduced Mr. Finley today, June 26, at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center.

Rob’s love of the outdoors is in his blood. His grandfather owned a fishing and bait store on Portia Bay, and by the time he was four, Rob was fishing from his grandfather’s boat launch. Rob and his cousins spent hours with their grandfather learning about fishing and hunting. His love of the outdoors inspired a passion for conservation. He and his wife, Nicki, have been successful in a variety of businesses, including outdoor retreats and lodges. In Rob, I found the perfect mix of attributes that make him a logical pick to serve as a Game and Fish commissioner. Gov. Hutchinson